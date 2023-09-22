Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wayne County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Frederick Douglass High School at Osborn High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 22

5:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 2

Detroit Public 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cody High School at Edwin Denby High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 22

5:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Redford Union High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordson High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Woods-Tower High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Westland at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Romulus High School at Annapolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Flat Rock High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry Ford High School at Renaissance High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Plymouth High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23

12:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Bloomfield Hills High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

1:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Heights High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview