Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Dexter High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.