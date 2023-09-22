Tigers vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
Brent Rooker brings a two-game homer streak into the Oakland Athletics' (46-107) game against the Detroit Tigers (72-81) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (3-8) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (3-8, 5.61 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- Gipson-Long will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.
- He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 5.33 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900.
- Gipson-Long will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk
- Waldichuk (3-8 with a 5.61 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.61, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
- Waldichuk has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Waldichuk heads into this matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 33 outings this season.
Ken Waldichuk vs. Tigers
- The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1215 total hits and 29th in MLB action with 617 runs scored. They have the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.377) and are 25th in all of MLB with 155 home runs.
- Waldichuk has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.154 WHIP against the Tigers this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .154 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.