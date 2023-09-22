When the Detroit Tigers (72-81) and Oakland Athletics (46-107) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, September 22, Sawyer Gipson-Long will get the nod for the Tigers, while the Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+135). A 7.5-run total is set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (3-8, 5.61 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 34 times and won 21, or 61.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 45, or 30.2%, of the 149 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 33 times in 115 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 2nd

