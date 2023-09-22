How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Ken Waldichuk takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 155 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.235).
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (617 total).
- The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Detroit's 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.253).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Gipson-Long is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the hill.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Jimmy Herget
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Bobby Miller
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Luis Medina
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Boyle
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|JP Sears
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Zack Greinke
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Cole Ragans
