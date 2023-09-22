Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (72-81) and Oakland Athletics (46-107) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Tigers will look to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (3-8).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Detroit has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 617 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule