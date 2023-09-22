The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Iron County
  • Lapeer County
  • Menominee County
  • Tuscola County
  • Midland County

    • Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goodrich High School at Owosso High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Owosso, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt Morris High School at Durand Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Durand, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morrice High School at Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Middleton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Lothrop, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison High School at New Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saranac High School at Laingsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Laingsburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lawrence High School at Byron Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Byron, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.