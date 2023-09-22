There is high school football action in Sanilac County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22

4:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Peck, MI

Peck, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School