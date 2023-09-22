There is high school football action in Sanilac County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Peck, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brown City High School at Atherton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Burton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Harbor Beach, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yale High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Croswell, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bad Axe, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

