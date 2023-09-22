Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Sanilac County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Peck, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
