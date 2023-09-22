This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Newaygo County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Menominee County
  • Midland County
  • Tuscola County
  • Iron County
  • Lapeer County

    • Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Holton High School at White Cloud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: White Cloud, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Shelby, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakridge High School at Fremont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fremont, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.