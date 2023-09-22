Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Newaygo County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Holton High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
