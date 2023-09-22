This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Newaygo County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Holton High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Shelby, MI

Shelby, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Fremont High School