Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Muskegon County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Whitehall High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Muskegon High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holton High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Orchard View High School at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludington High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Muskegon Heights High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.