If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Montmorency County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Montmorency County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Atlanta High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School