Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Montcalm County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tri County High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Montcalm High School at Reed City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Reed City, MI

Reed City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Carson City-Crystal High School