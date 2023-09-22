Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Montcalm County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tri County High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Montcalm High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Reed City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Carson City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
