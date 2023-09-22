High school football competition in Monroe County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Summerfield High School at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bedford High School at Pioneer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Milan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Milan, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Newport, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe High School at Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Saline, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

