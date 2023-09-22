Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Menominee County
  • Lapeer County
  • Tuscola County
  • Iron County
  • Midland County

    • Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Sault Area High School at Marquette Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Marquette, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gladstone High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ishpeming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ishpeming High School at Bark River-Harris High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Harris, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.