This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Manistee County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Whitehall High School at Manistee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bear Lake High School at Brethren High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Brethren, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan D League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

