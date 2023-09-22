If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Livingston County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lutheran High School Westland at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartland High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Brighton, MI

Brighton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowlerville High School at Williamston High School