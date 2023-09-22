At +2800 as of September 22, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best offensively, putting up 380 yards per game.

The Lions had five wins at home last season and four away.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Alex Anzalone totaled one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +25000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1200 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +25000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +2800 14 December 10 @ Bears - +25000 15 December 17 Broncos - +12500 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +800 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.