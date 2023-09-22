The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Gull Lake High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Galesburg-Augusta High School at Schoolcraft High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 23

6:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Schoolcraft, MI

Schoolcraft, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kalkaska High School at Comstock High School