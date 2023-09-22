Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Galesburg-Augusta High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalkaska High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
