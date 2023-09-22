The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Kalamazoo County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.

    • Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Stevensville, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: St. Joseph, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Portage Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Vicksburg, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gull Lake High School at Loy Norrix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Galesburg-Augusta High School at Schoolcraft High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Schoolcraft, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kalkaska High School at Comstock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

