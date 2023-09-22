Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Ionia County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
