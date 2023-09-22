Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Ingham County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Fowler High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowlerville High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at St Johns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Johns, MI

St. Johns, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Okemos High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at Grand Ledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Bath High School