Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Ingham County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fowler High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dansville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Holt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowlerville High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Williamston, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Johns, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
