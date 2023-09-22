Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Houghton County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Menominee High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calumet High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
