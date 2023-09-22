Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Gratiot County, Michigan this week.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Morrice High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ithaca High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
