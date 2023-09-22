Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Gratiot County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Morrice High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Alma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alma, MI

Alma, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Ithaca High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

North Huron High School at Ashley High School