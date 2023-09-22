If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

H. H. Dow High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Central High School at Midland High School