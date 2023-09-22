Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Genesee County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Goodrich High School at Owosso High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Owosso, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brown City High School at Atherton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Burton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chesaning High School at Montrose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Montrose, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly High School at Flushing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Flushing, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Lothrop, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Lansing High School at Grand Blanc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenton High School at Kearsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Clio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Clio, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Swartz Creek High School at Linden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bentley High School at Genesee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Genesee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

