We have 2023 high school football competition in Eaton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Eaton Rapids High School at Olivet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Olivet, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Vermontville, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at Grand Ledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Conference: Capital Area

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charlotte High School