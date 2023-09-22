Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Dickinson County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Tuscola County
  • Menominee County
  • Lapeer County
  • Iron County
  • Midland County

    • Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Calumet High School at Kingsford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kingsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.