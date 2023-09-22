High school football action in Crawford County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Lapeer County
  • Midland County
  • Iron County
  • Tuscola County
  • Menominee County

    • Crawford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Escanaba High School at Grayling High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Grayling, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.