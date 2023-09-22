If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.

    • Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Charlevoix High School at Benzie Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Benzonia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Jordan High School at Glen Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Maple City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyne City High School at Ogemaw Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: West Branch, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

