Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Berrien County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Menominee County
  • Tuscola County
  • Midland County
  • Iron County
  • Lapeer County

    • Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Stevensville, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: St. Joseph, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coloma High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandywine High School at Buchanan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Buchanan, MI
    • Conference: BCS League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Niles High School at Sturgis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sturgis, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.