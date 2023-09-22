Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Bay County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Peck, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Auburn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
