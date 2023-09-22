Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornapple Kellogg High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allegan High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coloma High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fennville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
