High school football action in Alger County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Inland Lakes High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Munising, MI

Munising, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Superior Central High School at Mid Peninsula High School