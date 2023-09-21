The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingston High School at Dryden High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
  • Location: Dryden, MI
  • Conference: North Central Thumb
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Reese High School at Vassar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Vassar, MI
  • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at Capac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Capac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Millington, MI
  • Conference: Tri-Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Cass City, MI
  • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Caseville, MI
  • Conference: North Central Thumb
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Caro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Caro, MI
  • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

