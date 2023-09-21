The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingston High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Reese High School at Vassar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Capac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Caro High School