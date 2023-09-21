The Detroit Tigers (71-81) visit the Oakland Athletics (46-106) to start a four-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday. The Tigers are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Athletics a series loss to the Mariners.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (6-3) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-9).

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (6-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-9, 5.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (6-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.25 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .210 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Tarik Skubal vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 550 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 1114 hits, 30th in baseball, with 162 home runs (21st in the league).

The Athletics have gone 0-for-12 in one game against the left-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 5.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Medina is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.

Medina has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season heading into this game.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

