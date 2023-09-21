How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Tarik Skubal will start for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (610 total runs).
- The Tigers are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Skubal has four quality starts this season.
- Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Jimmy Herget
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Bobby Miller
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Luis Medina
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Boyle
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Paul Blackburn
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Zack Greinke
