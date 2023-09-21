Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (71-81) and Oakland Athletics (46-106) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on September 21.
The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (6-3) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-9).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 20 (60.6%) of those contests.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored 610 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Paul Blackburn
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
