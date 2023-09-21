Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Menominee County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stephenson High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Menominee High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ishpeming High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.