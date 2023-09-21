Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Lapeer County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kingston High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Dryden, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Armada High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Almont, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Branch High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
