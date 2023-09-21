High school football is happening this week in Lapeer County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingston High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21

6:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Armada High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Branch High School at Algonac High School