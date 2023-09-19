The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers take the field on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Freddie Freeman and Matt Vierling have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 604 (four per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Reese Olson (4-7) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Reese Olson Paul Blackburn

