Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (70-79) will match up in the series opener on Monday, September 18 at Dodger Stadium. The matchup will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+155). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (11-11, 5.94 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (11-8, 3.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 120 games this season and won 75 (62.5%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a record of 24-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (64.9% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 112 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (41.1%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 13-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.