How to Watch the Tigers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman ready for the first of a three-game series against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Detroit has scored 601 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) for his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Connor Phillips
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Derek Law
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Jimmy Herget
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Lance Lynn
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Mason Miller
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.