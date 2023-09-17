As they try for the series sweep, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (69-79) will clash with Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.

The Tigers are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Angels (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Angels Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the Tigers' matchup versus the Angels but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 35 (50%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 37-36 (50.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

In the last 10 games, the Angels have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (41.1%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 46-66 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

