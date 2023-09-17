The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 150 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 596 (four per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miguel Diaz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old righty has pitched in relief six times already this year, but will make his first start.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Miguel Diaz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Emmet Sheehan 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Ken Waldichuk

