Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) and the Detroit Tigers (69-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 17.

The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Miguel Diaz.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 46 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (596 total, four per game).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule