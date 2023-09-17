Marvin Jones Jr. will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jones' stat line last year: 46 catches, 529 receiving yards, three TDs, 33.1 yards per game (on 81 targets).

Jones vs. the Seahawks

Jones vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Seattle last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 211.5 passing yards the Seahawks yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Seahawks surrendered 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.

Lions Player Previews

Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his 15 games (33.3%) a season ago.

With 529 receiving yards on 81 targets last season, he was 102nd in the league (6.5 yards per target).

In three of 16 games last year, Jones had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

