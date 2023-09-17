With the Detroit Lions playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Marvin Jones Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Last year Jones grabbed 46 balls on 81 targets for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three TDs.

Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3 1 21 0

