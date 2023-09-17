Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1). Detroit is favored by 5.5 points. For this matchup, the total has been set at 47 points.

As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are their betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be found below before they take on the Lions.

Lions vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Detroit vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Detroit was 10-5-0 against the spread last season.

Out of 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.

Seattle's record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

The Seahawks covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).

Out of 17 Seattle games last season, eight hit the over.

Lions Player Props

