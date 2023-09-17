Two of last season's top offensive players will be on display when wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

See player props for the Lions' and Seahawks' best players in this matchup.

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +500

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +750

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 42.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Jared Goff 261.5 (-113) - - Marvin Jones Jr. - - 28.5 (-113) Sam LaPorta - - 33.5 (-106) David Montgomery - 56.5 (-113) 10.5 (-115) Josh Reynolds - - 36.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 74.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 54.5 (-113) Geno Smith 253.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - D.K. Metcalf - - 61.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 58.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 38.5 (-113)

