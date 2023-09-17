Scan the injury report for the Detroit Lions (1-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Lions prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM .

The Lions enter the matchup after winning 21-20 over the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing on September 7.

The Seahawks' last game was a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Ankle Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Paschal DL Undisclosed Out Khalil Dorsey CB Illness Out

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jarran Reed DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Boye Mafe LB Knee Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Out Devin Bush Jr. LB Shoulder Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Mike Morris DE Shoulder Out

Lions vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX

Lions Season Insights (2022)

While the Lions ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as they ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

While Detroit ranked fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 25.1 points allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fifth-best in the NFL (26.6 points per game).

The Lions owned the eighth-ranked passing offense last season (251.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Detroit had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 128.2 rushing yards per game.

The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the league.

Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)

Lions (-4.5) Moneyline: Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180)

Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180) Total: 47 points

