Based on our computer model, the Detroit Lions will defeat the Seattle Seahawks when they play at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

While the Lions ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game). The Seahawks put up 23.9 points per game on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and they surrendered 23.6 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Seahawks vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-4.5) Under (47) Lions 26, Seahawks 16

Place your bets on the Lions-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Lions won their only game last season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Detroit games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 47 points, two fewer than the average total in last season's Lions contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Seahawks, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Seahawks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

Last season, eight Seattle games went over the point total.

Seahawks games averaged 45.4 total points last season, 1.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Seahawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9 Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.